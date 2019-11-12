Peterborough-Kawartha MPP hosting sledge hockey tournament to support United Way

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario MPPs will learn first-hand how challenging sledge hockey can be with an upcoming tournament in support of the United Way Peterborough and District.

On Tuesday, Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith and the United Way announced the first Dave Smith United Way Sledge Hockey Challenge. The fundraiser will be held on Sunday, Nov. 17 at the Douro Community Centre and Arena from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The challenge will feature blended teams of MPPs along with players from the Kawartha Blazers sledge hockey team who will play two 20-minute periods along with a skills competition.

A list of participating MPPs was not made available.

Last night I was excited to announce that I have partnered with @UnitedWayPtbo to host the Dave Smith United Way Sledge Hockey Challenge! Come out and participate in what will be a fun afternoon for the family.😄👍 #LocalLove #Ptbo @PTBOBlazers pic.twitter.com/NljGfsmVKE — Dave Smith (@DaveSmithPtbo) November 12, 2019

“I’ve been involved with sports related activities and events for years. I haven’t had a lot of time for this since being elected but this provides us with a great opportunity,” Smith stated in a release.

“My past efforts weren’t done simply because I love hockey; I did it because hockey provides us, especially the differently-abled, with so much. It teaches us commitment, determination and teamwork. It brings us together and strengthens the fabric of our community.

“I am so proud to play this small part,” Smith’s statement reads, “and prouder still of the benefit it will have in Peterborough-Kawartha through the amazing work of the United Way.”

David Goyette, chairman of the 2019 United Way’s fundraising campaign, say he’s appreciative of Smith’s support.

“I am grateful to MPP Smith and his staff for helping the United Way to realize a truly innovative undertaking that combines sports, support for persons with disabilities, and the best of local and provincial partnerships,” said Goyette.