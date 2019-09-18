United Way Peterborough and District announces $1.75M fundraising goal

The United Way Peterborough and District aims to bring in $1.75 million during its annual fundraising campaign.

On Wednesday morning at the Evinrude Centre, organizers unveiled placards with a campaign fundraising goal of $1.75 million — just over the $1.7 million raised during the 2018-19 campaign.

All funds raised will support 46 organizations in Peterborough and the surrounding area.

