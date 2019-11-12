Menu

Canada

Aggressive elk charge at people in Banff area: Parks Canda

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted November 12, 2019 5:56 pm
A file photo of an elk and calf.
A file photo of an elk and calf. Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement

Parks Canada is warning about elk showing aggressive behaviour in the Banff area after people were charged at by the animals.

READ MORE: Woman and dog charged by elk, calf; Alberta wildlife issues warning

The warning, put out on Nov, 11., states female elk have been spotted in the Tunnel Mountain trails and surrounding areas.

They’ve also been known to act defensively and charge at people that come too close, Parks Canada said.

Parks Canada issues map of areas affected by aggressive elk in Banff
Parks Canada issues map of areas affected by aggressive elk in Banff Parks Canada

Officials advised people in the area to avoid forest trails, as well as stay a minimum of 30 meters away from elk and their calves at all times.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials also reminded the public to travel in groups with some form of protection including pepper spray, an umbrella or a walking stick. People are also encouraged to keep dogs on a leash.

READ MORE: Elk can do a lot of damage during rutting season. Here’s how to keep safe.

Any elk sightings in the town are asked to be reported to Banff dispatch at 403-762-1470.

The warning was issued until Dec. 1.

