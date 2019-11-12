Aggressive elk charge at people in Banff area: Parks Canda

Send this page to someone via email

Parks Canada is warning about elk showing aggressive behaviour in the Banff area after people were charged at by the animals.

The warning, put out on Nov, 11., states female elk have been spotted in the Tunnel Mountain trails and surrounding areas.

They’ve also been known to act defensively and charge at people that come too close, Parks Canada said.

Officials advised people in the area to avoid forest trails, as well as stay a minimum of 30 meters away from elk and their calves at all times.

Officials also reminded the public to travel in groups with some form of protection including pepper spray, an umbrella or a walking stick. People are also encouraged to keep dogs on a leash.

Any elk sightings in the town are asked to be reported to Banff dispatch at 403-762-1470.

The warning was issued until Dec. 1.