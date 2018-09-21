Elk can do a lot of damage during rutting season. Here’s how to keep safe.

It’s elk rutting season once again. So what does that mean for visitors to Alberta’s national parks?
A recent post by Jasper National Park on Facebook aims to get the message across loud and clear: be careful.
The post features a photo of a Parks Canada staff truck with four large puncture holes in the side — two in the rear passenger door and two in the back of the truck — made by none other than an angry, charging elk.
According to the post, the truck was hit while sitting at a traffic light on the weekend. No one was hurt in the incident.
“Elk are extremely dangerous this time of year,” Jasper National Park said.
“Be sure to stay in your car and stay a safe distance from wild animals.”
Parks Canada advises keeping about 30 metres between you and an elk and say never to get between a male and females in the area.
Officials also issued a warning regarding elk rutting season in August, saying the animals’ aggressive period would last until mid-October.
“Bull elk become extremely aggressive protecting their harems during the mating season,” Banff National Park said.
“Do not park your vehicle between a male and the females; elk may charge your vehicle which may result in damage.”
The parks give the following tips for avoiding and handling an encounter with an elk:
