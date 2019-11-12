Jason Kenney says staff were not directed to delete dissenting comments on livestream

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s premier says government officials were not told to block dissenting comments from his livestream on a “fair deal” panel Saturday.

After more than a dozen people came forward to Global News saying their comments were removed from Jason Kenney’s Facebook page, the premier was asked why their comments were blocked.

“I don’t know, perhaps — I have no idea what that’s about,” he said initially.

Then he directed people to look at his page to see “lots of criticism, from all directions.”

On Saturday, comments including “I don’t want to separate,” and “I don’t think education is getting a fair deal right now,” appeared to be deleted or hidden from the livestream.

The users say they were blocked from commenting further or interacting with the livestream in any way other than to share it.

On Monday, Kenney’s deputy press secretary sent a statement to Global News saying “corrective action” had been taken with regards to one woman’s account.

“Ms. Dakin’s dissenting comments should not have been moderated.”

Allison Dakin, who spoke with Global News about being blocked, said things changed the following day.

“I’m not blocked anymore and also many others have been unblocked and our comments are visible again. But it’s a day later and it’s not during the livestream. So everyone that was on the livestream didn’t get to see that there were other opinions,” she said.

“Perhaps somebody was too eager monitoring that page on that day,” the premier said Tuesday. Tweet This

Kenney went on to question media coverage of the blocked comments.

“We are dealing with an economic crisis in this province. You’ve got a third of Albertans talking about separation, three-quarters saying they agree with that. There are much bigger issues than angry tweets that we should be discussing.”

When asked if there are more important issues than free speech, Kenney did not directly answer the question, instead saying media should focus on the state of the province’s economy.

“My point is Albertans are concerned about an economic crisis in this province…most Albertans don’t focus on Twitter wars.”

“We’ve always had a wide open approach to people being able to comment on social media. I don’t know if somebody didn’t understand that on one particular incident on one particular day. As long as comments are not abusive — they don’t use foul language or hateful opinions — people are welcome to comment on our social media platforms.”

After hearing Kenney’s comments, and after being unblocked, Dakin responded in a comment on Tuesday’s livestream.

“I guess it’s easier to label those that disagree on policy than care about their feedback,” she said. Tweet This

“The implication that those who disagree are not Albertans, merely ‘angry tweets’ gives me no comfort.”