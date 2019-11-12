Nova Scotia health groups recommend legislative action on youth vaping

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia health groups are recommending a set of policy changes aimed at cracking down on a “youth vaping epidemic” in the province.

Members of Smoke-Free Nova Scotia presented their suggestions to legislature’s health committee on Tuesday, after a recent Canadian study found youth e-cigarette use skyrocketed by 74 per cent between 2017 and 2018.

“It’s very, very alarming, it’s a serious, serious public health concern, and so we need governments to act quickly and act effectively,” Kelly Cull, advocacy lead for the Canadian Cancer Society in Nova Scotia, told Global News.

The suite of suggestions includes raising the legal age for tobacco and e-cigarette use from 19 to 21, banning flavoured vaping juice, tightening advertising rules around vaping, and eliminating online sales. Cull said these measures would help reduce access, particularly in a high school market, where students obtain vaping products from friends of legal age.

Last month, Premier Stephen McNeil said his government is looking at regulations that could include a ban on flavoured vaping products. He made the comment after Tim Houston’s PCs introduced legislation that would ban e-liquids and require education in schools about the risks of vaping.

That bill is still under provincial consideration, and McNeil has said a series of potential regulatory changes are possible, including a requirement for licences to sell vaping products, similar to those required to sell tobacco.

Robert MacDonald, president of the Lung Association of Nova Scotia, said the group of advocates is recommending comprehensive policy changes inspired by tactics successful in reducing tobacco use in Canada.

“What we’re trying to base it on is past experiences, what we learned from tobacco control,” he said in an interview. “A lot of the strategies that were used at that time were very effective, and I think they can be applied to vaping as well.”

According to a recent survey by Smoke-Free Nova Scotia, 48.3 per cent of youth and young adults who vape believe they would quit the habit if flavoured products were no longer sold on the shelves.

It also found that nearly 50 per cent of Nova Scotia students in grades 10 to 12 report having used an e-cigarette at least once, and that 20 per cent of Nova Scotians aged 16 to 24 who reported ever using tobacco, did so after vaping.

With files from The Canadian Press