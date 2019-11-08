U.S. to raise legal vaping age to 21 as investigation into illness has ‘breakthrough’

Send this page to someone via email

The United States plans to raise the age limit for vaping to 21, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday, adding that his administration would issue its final report on such products next week.

Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House, did not give further details about the administration’s regulatory plans or give a specific date for any announcements.

“We have to take care of our kids most importantly so we’re going to have an age limit of 21 or so,” Trump said.

U.S. health officials have been sounding the alarm amid a nationwide outbreak of serous lung illnesses linked to vaping, and have raised concerns about the use of electronic smoking devices, particularly among youth.

Now, officials say they have made a “breakthrough” in these illness cases.

Story continues below advertisement

Tests of lung samples taken from 29 patients with vaping-related lung injuries suggest all contained Vitamin E acetate, officials announced Friday.

The discovery of Vitamin E acetate in lung samples offers the first direct evidence of a link with the substance and vaping-related lung injuries. The substance has also been identified in tests by U.S. and state officials of product samples collected from patients with the vaping injury.

1:50 Is vaping hazardous to your health? Is vaping hazardous to your health?

In a telephone briefing on Friday, Dr. Anne Schuchet, principal deputy director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), called Vitamin E acetate “a very strong culprit of concern” and referred to the discovery as “a breakthrough” in the investigation.

She cautioned that more work is needed to definitively declare it a cause, and said studies may identify other potential causes of the injuries as well.

Vitamin E acetate is believed to be used as a cutting agent in illicit products containing THC – the component of marijuana that gets people high.

Although the substance was detected in all 29 of the lung samples, which came from patients in several different states, more testing is needed to establish a causal link between exposure and injury, Schuchet said, adding that “many substances are still under investigation.”

READ MORE: Alberta is now the only province without vaping legislation

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday, the CDC reported there have been 2,051 confirmed and probable U.S. lung injury cases associated with use of e-cigarette, or vaping, products in 49 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as 39 deaths.

Nearly 85 percent of lung injury patients in the nationwide outbreak have reported using products containing THC.

In the CDC analysis, THC was detected in 23 of 28 patient samples of lung cells, including from three patients who said they did not use THC products. Nicotine was detected in 16 of 26 patient samples.

The results were published on Friday in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

READ MORE: Health Canada warns vaping carries risk of pulmonary illness

In a separate report in the same journal, the Illinois Department of Public Health found that compared to vapers who did not get sick, those who had a lung injury were significantly more likely to use THC-containing vaping products exclusively or frequently, and were nine times more likely to have purchased products from illicit sources, such as from on-line or off the street.

The vaping injury patients also had a higher rate of using “Dank Vapes,” a class of largely counterfeit THC-containing products, according to the study.

Together, the findings reinforce public health officials’ recommendation that people avoid using e-cigarettes that contain THC or any products that come from illicit sources.

Story continues below advertisement

Trump had called on the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Food and Drug Administration to study the issue in September, and said regulators planned to ban all flavored e-cigarettes.