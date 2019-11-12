Police seek help locating missing London woman

Send this page to someone via email

The London Police Service is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

Kalicia Henhawk, 28, of London, is described as an Indigenous woman who stands five feet five inches tall and has black shoulder-length hair and a large birthmark on her face. She was last seen wearing a black sweater and khaki-coloured pants, according to police.

Officers say Henhawk was last seen on Nov. 1 at approximately 5 p.m. in the area of King and Maitland streets.

Police and her family are concerned for Henhawk’s welfare.

Anyone with further information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Story continues below advertisement