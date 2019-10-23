London police request public assistance in search for 53-year-old man

Send this page to someone via email

London police are asking for the public’s help in locating 53-year-old Gregory Tetreau.

Tetreau is described as male, Caucasian, five-feet-eight-inches tall, 180 lbs, and balding. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black pants.

Police believe he was last seen in the area of Highview Avenue East and Rossmore Court at around 11:25 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.

Officials say he was driving a black Chevrolet Silverado with licence plate AT75114.

The London Police Service and Gregory’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

