Canada

Toronto fire captain who fell off building while responding to blaze released from ICU

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted November 11, 2019 8:12 pm
Two firefighters injured, one critical, while battling downtown blaze
WATCH ABOVE: A fire captain is in critical condition in hospital while another firefighter suffered a broken foot while on the roof of a burning building at Shuter and Jarvis Streets in Toronto. Kamil Karamali reports. (Nov. 2)

Toronto Fire Services Chief Matthew Pegg says a captain who was critically injured while responding to a three-alarm blaze in the city’s downtown has been released from an intensive care unit at a nearby trauma centre.

“I want to thank all of those who were instrumental in this outcome, especially our firefighters who initially assisted Captain (James) Warren, the Toronto paramedics who assessed, treated and transported Captain Warren to hospital and the exceptional staff at St. Michael’s Hospital,” Pegg wrote.

“Both Toronto Fire Services and the Toronto Professional Fire Fighters Association will continue to support our injured firefighters and their families during the remainder of their recovery period.”

READ MORE: Toronto firefighter still in critical condition after downtown mishap, colleague released

Emergency crews were called to a property on Shuter Street, just west of Jarvis Street, at around 2 a.m. on Nov. 2. The fire quickly escalated to a three-alarm blaze.

Warren, along with another firefighter, fell three storeys from the roof as it crumbled beneath them. Pegg said both men sustained “significant injuries” as a result of the fall.

READ MORE: 2 firefighters rushed to trauma centre after downtown Toronto blaze

The other firefighter was released from hospital. However, Warren remains in the care of St. Michael’s Hospital. It’s not yet known when Warren will be able to complete his recovery at home.

Toronto police said the Office of the Fire Marshal determined the fire was an act of arson. Officers said a man was reportedly seen leaving the property as crews arrived.

Anyone with information about the fire was asked to call police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

national skyline national skyline

