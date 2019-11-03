Menu

Canada

Toronto firefighter still in critical condition after downtown mishap, colleague released

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 3, 2019 12:07 pm
Two firefighters injured, one critical, while battling downtown blaze
WATCH ABOVE: A fire captain is in critical condition in hospital while another firefighter suffered a broken foot while on the roof of a burning building at Shuter and Jarvis Streets in Toronto. Kamil Karamali reports. (Nov. 2)

TORONTO – A Toronto fire captain badly hurt while fighting a blaze early Saturday remains in the intensive care unit.

District Chief Stephen Powell says it will be a few days before they know whether his condition will stabilize.

Toronto Fire Services also says a colleague who broke a leg in the incident has been released.

READ MORE: 2 firefighters rushed to trauma centre after downtown Toronto blaze

The pair were trying to douse a fire at an abandoned downtown building near Jarvis and Shuter streets when they fell three storeys from the roof.

Chief Matthew Pegg described the captain as a well respected veteran with over 30 years experience at the department.

Pegg said the men were working in difficult conditions, with low visibility and thick smoke.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
