Crime

Police looking for suspect after man stabbed in downtown Toronto

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 11, 2019 1:27 pm
Updated November 11, 2019 1:28 pm
Man wanted in stabbing investigation at Yonge Street and Elm Street area.
Man wanted in stabbing investigation at Yonge Street and Elm Street area. Handout / Toronto Police

TORONTO – Police are looking for the public’s help to identify a man wanted in a stabbing investigation.

Toronto police say two men got into an altercation around 4 a.m. Friday in the Yonge and Elm streets area.

They say one man stabbed the other multiple times.

Police say the man they are looking for is 20 to 30 years old.

He was wearing a blue winter jacket with fur trim, ripped blue jeans and a black baseball hat with a white brim at the time of the incident.

Police say the suspect is armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
