Public use of dumpster costs Edmonton senior more

An Edmonton senior is sharing her frustration as she is now on the hook for additional dumping fees.
Shantz shared how two people unloaded unwanted junk into a bin she rented — information she received from her neighbour who shot video.
“My husband was going to work and told me that something was going on in back alley: a truck was dumping in the neighbours dumpster. I just went up to the second floor and thought I’d better tape it because I didn’t think it should be happening,” neighbour Kelly Bergquist said.
Shantz, already paying hundreds of dollars for the bin rental itself, is now on the hook to pay for the extra weight.
While she has filed a complaint with 311 for investigation, Shantz is hoping the individuals will come forward to help her pay for what isn’t all hers.
As for Bergquist, she is just glad she was able to lend her support.
The fine for illegal dumping ranges from $250 to $10,000.
COMMENTS