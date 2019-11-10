N.B. RCMP investigating gunfire in Dieppe, 1 man sent to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick RCMP are investigating an incident where a gun was fired in a home in Dieppe, N.B., on Saturday.

Police say at approximately 1 p.m. Nov. 9, officers responded to reports of gunfire at a residence on Chartersville Road.

The Mounties say a 28-year-old man was injured in the incident and was taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

A 29-year-old was arrested a short distance from the home.

RCMP say he was being held in custody for breach of parole.

Police say the investigation was ongoing, with officers remaining on scene in the area of Chartersville Road and Amirault Street throughout Sunday.

Anyone with information on the incident or who may have seen someone suspicious in the Chartersville Road-area on Saturday between 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m., is asked to contact RCMP at 506-857-2400.

