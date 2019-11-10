Menu

Crime

N.B. RCMP investigating gunfire in Dieppe, 1 man sent to hospital

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted November 10, 2019 1:35 pm
RCMP vehicles near the intersection of Chartersville Road and Amirault Street in Dieppe, N.B., on Nov. 9, 2019. .
RCMP vehicles near the intersection of Chartersville Road and Amirault Street in Dieppe, N.B., on Nov. 9, 2019. . Courtesy of Wade Perry

New Brunswick RCMP are investigating an incident where a gun was fired in a home in Dieppe, N.B., on Saturday.

Police say at approximately 1 p.m. Nov. 9, officers responded to reports of gunfire at a residence on Chartersville Road.

READ MORE: Newfoundland man dies after single-vehicle crash in Cape Breton

The Mounties say a 28-year-old man was injured in the incident and was taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

A 29-year-old was arrested a short distance from the home.

RCMP say he was being held in custody for breach of parole.

READ MORE: Miramichi police asking for public’s assistance in locating stolen antique tuba

Police say the investigation was ongoing, with officers remaining on scene in the area of Chartersville Road and Amirault Street throughout Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on the incident or who may have seen someone suspicious in the Chartersville Road-area on Saturday between 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m., is asked to contact RCMP at 506-857-2400.

