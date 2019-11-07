Menu

Crime

Miramichi police asking for public’s assistance in locating stolen antique tuba

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted November 7, 2019 12:48 pm
Miramichi police are looking for the public's assistance as they search for an antique tuba. . HO-Miramichi Police Force

Police in Miramichi, N.B., are asking for the public’s assistance as they search for a stolen antique musical instrument.

The Miramichi Police Force said they’re searching for an antique tuba that was reported stolen from a property in the city’s east end Tuesday.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact 506-623-2124.

