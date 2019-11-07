Miramichi police asking for public’s assistance in locating stolen antique tuba

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Miramichi, N.B., are asking for the public’s assistance as they search for a stolen antique musical instrument.

The Miramichi Police Force said they’re searching for an antique tuba that was reported stolen from a property in the city’s east end Tuesday.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact 506-623-2124.

