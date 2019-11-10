Driver dead, another seriously injured following 2-car crash in Scugog: police

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police say a 44-year-old man is dead and a 68-year-old woman seriously injured after a two-car crash in Scugog Township.

Officers responded just before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday to the area of Simcoe Street and the 3rd Line.

Investigators said the man was driving southbound on Simcoe Street his vehicle veered into the path of a grey Mazda, driven by the woman, who was heading northbound.

The man was transported to hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The woman, who police said had suffered serious injuries, was also rushed to hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-579-1520 ext. 5262 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

