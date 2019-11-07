Tow truck driver fatally struck by vehicle while getting car out of ditch in Scugug: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a tow truck driver was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday morning while working to raise a car out of a ditch in Scugog.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the collision happened on Highway 12 between Scugog lines two and three around 8 a.m.

Schmidt said there were two tow trucks on the side of the road in the area, with both of the tow truck drivers assisting vehicles that were stuck in a ditch.

While working to get one of the vehicles out of the ditch, a tow truck driver was struck by another vehicle that lost control, Schmidt said.

The victim, a 56-year-old man from Oshawa, was pronounced dead on scene.

Schmidt said speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

“The roads themselves were snow-covered, slushy, and icy at the time,” he added.

Police are reminding drivers to slow down when they approach vehicles with emergency lights flashing.

“Anytime you see those flashing lights, those amber lights off a tow truck … you are required by law to slow down as you approach,” Schmidt said.

“Move into an adjacent lane if there’s one available, but if there’s none available, first and foremost you need to slow down.”

ROAD CLOSURE: Hwy 7/12 between Scugog Line 2 & Scugog Line 3 #PortPerry: Roadway closed following a collision. #OPP and Emergency Services on scene. ^aw pic.twitter.com/IkKRodYvGB — OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) November 7, 2019