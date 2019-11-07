Menu

Canada

Tow truck driver fatally struck by vehicle while getting car out of ditch in Scugug: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 7, 2019 12:59 pm
The scene of fatal crash in Scugog Thursday.
The scene of fatal crash in Scugog Thursday. Global News

Police say a tow truck driver was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday morning while working to raise a car out of a ditch in Scugog.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the collision happened on Highway 12 between Scugog lines two and three around 8 a.m.

Schmidt said there were two tow trucks on the side of the road in the area, with both of the tow truck drivers assisting vehicles that were stuck in a ditch.

While working to get one of the vehicles out of the ditch, a tow truck driver was struck by another vehicle that lost control, Schmidt said.

The victim, a 56-year-old man from Oshawa, was pronounced dead on scene.

Schmidt said speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

Story continues below advertisement

“The roads themselves were snow-covered, slushy, and icy at the time,” he added.

Police are reminding drivers to slow down when they approach vehicles with emergency lights flashing.

“Anytime you see those flashing lights, those amber lights off a tow truck … you are required by law to slow down as you approach,” Schmidt said.

“Move into an adjacent lane if there’s one available, but if there’s none available, first and foremost you need to slow down.”

CrashOPPOntario Provincial PoliceFatal Crashdurham regionDurhamScugogHighway 12Tow Truck DriverScugog crash
