Eskimos clash with the Alouettes in the CFL East Semi-Final

After a one year absence, the Edmonton Eskimos are back in the CFL post-season and their Grey Cup quest will begin on Sunday as they battle the Alouettes in the East Semi-Final from Molson Stadium in Montreal.

This Eskimos will make their first post-season appearance since the 2017 season, after missing last years playoffs with a 9-9 record.

This season, the Eskimos qualified for the post-season with an 8-10 record and will crossover for the fourth time in their history.

The Eskimos are the only Western team to have a winning record in East Semi-Final games with a 2-1 record. They are 0-2 in Eastern Finals, including a loss to the Alouettes in 2008.

No team has ever reached the Grey Cup game through the crossover, Eskimos head coach Jason Maas feels his group is good enough to make history.

“Someone is going to do it and why not us, “ Maas said. “That’s the way I look at it and we worked hard all year. We know what team we are and what we can be, and I think all of us believe and that’s where it starts. In order to do something that’s never been done — that’s deemed impossible — you have to believe it’s possible.

“I guarantee that everyone in that locker room believes it’s possible.” Tweet This

The Eskimos started the season 6-3, but were just 2-7 in the second half of the season. Much of the second half was played without the services of Eskimos starring quarterback and Most Outstanding Player nominee Trevor Harris, who missed the better part of five games because of an injury to his throwing arm.

Harris finished second in the CFL in passing with 4,027 yards throwing for 16 touchdowns and six interceptions.

The Eskimos and Alouettes split their season-series with the Eskimos winning 32-25 in the season-opener on June 14 in Edmonton. The Alouettes returned the favour on July 20 in Montreal with a 20-10 win.

The Alouettes finished second in the Eastern Division and are making their first trip to the playoffs since the 2014 season.

LISTEN: Eskimos quarterback Trevor Harris and Morely Scott look ahead to Sunday’s East Semi-Final.

Running back C.J. Gable will return to the starting lineup after missing the last three games of the season with a knee injury. Gable recorded 1,001 yards rushing giving him back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons.

The Eskimos suffered two injuries to their secondary in practice this week. Money Hunter suffered a hand injury on Thursday, while Forrest Hightower was placed on the one-game injured list following practice on Wednesday.

Godfrey Onyeka will start at the wide-corner spot and Arjen Colquhoun has been added to the active roster. Brian Walker will start next to Onyeka in the secondary.

LISTEN: Eskimos head coach Jason Maas on losing two veteran DB’s which will allow for both C.J.Gable and Shaq Cooper to play on offence.

Jamill Smith was added to the team’s practice roster this week and will play handling the kick return duties. Defensive tackle Stefan Charles has been added to the active roster. The Eskimos 2013 second round pick was signed to the practice roster in September after spending seven seasons in the NFL.

The following is the projected offensive and defensive starters for the Eskimos:

Offence

Quarterback: Trevor Harris

Running back: C.J. Gable (Fullback: Calvin McCarty)

Offensive line: Kyle Saxelid-Jacob Ruby-David Beard-Matt O’Donnell-Colin Kelly

Receivers: DaVaris Daniels-Ricky Collins Jr.-Natey Adjei-Greg Ellingson-Tevaun Smith

Defence

Defensive line: Kwaku Boateng-Almondo Sewell-Mike Moore-Nick Usher

Linebackers: Jovan Santos-Knox-Larry Dean-Don Unamba

Defensive backs: Tyquwan Glass-Josh Johnson-Jordan Hoover-Brian Walker-Godfrey Onyeka

You can catch Sunday’s East Semi-Final between the Eskimos and Alouettes on 630 CHED starting with Countdown to Kick-off at 9:30 a.m.

The opening kick-off from Molson Stadium in Montreal is at 11 a.m. with Morley Scott and Dave Campbell calling all of the live action, plus hear analysis from former Edmonton Eskimos offensive lineman and two-time Grey Cup champion Blake Dermott.