Edmonton sports

Sports

5 Edmonton Eskimos named West Division All-Stars

By Dave Campbell 630CHED
Posted November 6, 2019 1:58 pm
Edmonton Eskimos' Greg Ellingson makes a diving touchdown catch against Toronto Argonauts' Qudarius Ford during the second half of CFL football action in Toronto, Friday August 16, 2019. .
Edmonton Eskimos' Greg Ellingson makes a diving touchdown catch against Toronto Argonauts' Qudarius Ford during the second half of CFL football action in Toronto, Friday August 16, 2019. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

On Wednesday, the CFL released the names that make up the Division All-Stars and five members of the Edmonton Eskimos have been recognized.

Middle linebacker Larry Dean finished fifth in the CFL in defensive tackles with 86 and finished in the top five in defensive plays with 99. Last week, he was named the Eskimos’ nominee for Most Outstanding Defensive Player.

Receiver Greg Ellingson recorded 1,170 yards for his fifth straight 1,000-yard season. Ellingson caught 86 passes and scored five touchdowns. He recorded three 100-yard receiving games.

Story continues below advertisement

Offensive lineman Matt O’Donnell played just 11 games this season after missing seven games mainly because of a knee injury. He helped the Eskimos record the fewest sacks in the CFL this season with 25 and helped running back C.J. Gable achieve back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

Defensive tackles Almondo Sewell and Mike Moore round out the list of West Division All-Stars for the green and gold.

Sewell is named a West All-Star for the seventh time in his career, recording 35 defensive tackles and eight quarterback sacks. Moore led the Eskimos in quarterback sacks with nine and added 23 defensive tackles.

READ MORE: Eskimos set their sights on Alouettes and CFL’s East Semi-Final on Sunday

The Eskimos play the Montreal Alouettes on Sunday in the CFL East Semi-Final. Kick-off from Molson Stadium in Montreal is at 11 a.m. 630 CHED will have Countdown to Kick-off starting at 9:30 a.m.

CFLEdmonton sportsEdmonton EskimosAlmondo SewellLarry DeanGreg EllingsonMatt O'DonnellMike Moore2019 Western Division All-Stars
