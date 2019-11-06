5 Edmonton Eskimos named West Division All-Stars

Send this page to someone via email

On Wednesday, the CFL released the names that make up the Division All-Stars and five members of the Edmonton Eskimos have been recognized.

Middle linebacker Larry Dean finished fifth in the CFL in defensive tackles with 86 and finished in the top five in defensive plays with 99. Last week, he was named the Eskimos’ nominee for Most Outstanding Defensive Player.

Receiver Greg Ellingson recorded 1,170 yards for his fifth straight 1,000-yard season. Ellingson caught 86 passes and scored five touchdowns. He recorded three 100-yard receiving games.

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Five Eskimos have been named West Division All-stars! 🖥️: https://t.co/O2IKhzyM4h pic.twitter.com/AWWhB2LgBN — Edmonton Eskimos (@EdmontonEsks) November 6, 2019

Offensive lineman Matt O’Donnell played just 11 games this season after missing seven games mainly because of a knee injury. He helped the Eskimos record the fewest sacks in the CFL this season with 25 and helped running back C.J. Gable achieve back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

Defensive tackles Almondo Sewell and Mike Moore round out the list of West Division All-Stars for the green and gold.

Sewell is named a West All-Star for the seventh time in his career, recording 35 defensive tackles and eight quarterback sacks. Moore led the Eskimos in quarterback sacks with nine and added 23 defensive tackles.

The Eskimos play the Montreal Alouettes on Sunday in the CFL East Semi-Final. Kick-off from Molson Stadium in Montreal is at 11 a.m. 630 CHED will have Countdown to Kick-off starting at 9:30 a.m.