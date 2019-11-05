Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Blogs

Rick Zamperin: Tiger-Cats versus Alouettes, or Eskimos, in East Final?

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted November 5, 2019 6:00 am
Hamilton Tiger Cats kicker Lirim Hajrullahu (70) celebrates his game-winning field goal with teammate Hamilton Luke Tasker(17) during secondhalf CFL football game action against the Hamilton Tiger Cats in Hamilton, Ont. on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Hamilton Tiger Cats kicker Lirim Hajrullahu (70) celebrates his game-winning field goal with teammate Hamilton Luke Tasker(17) during secondhalf CFL football game action against the Hamilton Tiger Cats in Hamilton, Ont. on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

Now that the Canadian Football League’s regular season has come to an end, Tiger-Cats fans in Hamilton can relax for at least the next week.

With Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal all seemingly in rebuild mode at the start of the 2019 season, Hamilton was expected to cruise to a first-place finish in the East Division.

And that’s basically how it went down, but I’m not sure anyone expected a rookie head coach to lead a team with an untested backup quarterback that was thrust into the spotlight to the 150-year-old franchise’s best ever record.

But it happened.

Despite losing star quarterback Jeremiah Masoli to a season-ending knee injury in July, head coach Orlondo Steinauer and QB Dane Evans kept the train on the tracks and roared past all expectations.

Story continues below advertisement

The Ticats won 15 games, destroying the team’s previous record of 12, scored the second most points in franchise history (second only to the 1999 Grey Cup winning team) and won its final six games on the schedule — the most to end a season since the 1972 championship team won its last 10 games — and finished 9-0 at home for the first time in club history.

READ MORE: Tiger-Cats end epic regular season with nail-biting win over Argonauts

This team’s list of accomplishments is extraordinary, but it’s fair to say the Tiger-Cats aren’t done yet.

Hamilton will host either the Montreal Alouettes or Edmonton Eskimos in the CFL’s Eastern Final on Nov. 17 and the question around town is ‘who would you rather the Ticats play?’

The Cats swept their home-and-home series against Edmonton, winning 30-27 on Sept. 20 at Commonwealth Stadium and 42-12 on Oct. 4 at Tim Hortons Field.

Hamilton won two of their three meetings against the Alouettes, 41-10 on June 28 in Hamilton and 38-26 on Oct. 26 in Montreal, and lost 36-29 at Percival Molson Stadium on July 4.

Story continues below advertisement

Looking at the results, I would think that most fans would want the Ticats to host the Eskimos in a couple of weeks, but most people I’ve spoken with are hoping for a Hamilton-Montreal matchup.

The sense is that most fans want to watch a ‘true’ final between East Division foes and let the best team win.

Negotiations continue between HRM and the Schooner Sports and Entertainment group regarding CFL stadium
Negotiations continue between HRM and the Schooner Sports and Entertainment group regarding CFL stadium
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CFLEdmonton EskimosCanadian Football LeagueGrey CupHamilton Tiger CatsMontreal AlouettesTicatsTiger CatsTi-CatsCFL PlayoffsCFL East finalCFL Eastern Final
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.