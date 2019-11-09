Menu

Canada

Downtown road closures for London Santa Claus Parade

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted November 9, 2019 10:49 am
Updated November 9, 2019 11:25 am
Route of Santa Claus Parade. .
Route of Santa Claus Parade. . City of London

Before the Santa Claus Parade jingles all the way through downtown, the city is warning drivers of a few road closures.

Starting 6 p.m. Saturday, the parade will travel west down Dundas Street, beginning at Highbury Avenue, then north up Wellington Street to Queens Avenue.

It will then continue west over the Queens Avenue bridge.

READ MORE: London mayor praises Santa Claus Parade’s decision to hold future events after Remembrance Day

The city says the parade route will be closed at 5:30 p.m. by London police and re-opened, east to west, intersection by intersection, as the last float clears.

The parade is expected to end by 9 p.m. and all roads should re-open by 9:30 p.m.

During this time, the city says Highbury Avenue and Wharncliffe Road will be the key north/south routes for motorists.

Story continues below advertisement

Drivers are reminded to travel slowly and stay alert for pedestrians.

Those taking the LTC should know that all stops on Dundas west of Highbury and Queens between Wharncliffe and Wellington will be closed during the parade.

A full list of affected routes and detour can be found on LTC’s website.

