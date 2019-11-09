Downtown road closures for London Santa Claus Parade

Send this page to someone via email

Before the Santa Claus Parade jingles all the way through downtown, the city is warning drivers of a few road closures.

Starting 6 p.m. Saturday, the parade will travel west down Dundas Street, beginning at Highbury Avenue, then north up Wellington Street to Queens Avenue.

It will then continue west over the Queens Avenue bridge.

The city says the parade route will be closed at 5:30 p.m. by London police and re-opened, east to west, intersection by intersection, as the last float clears.

The parade is expected to end by 9 p.m. and all roads should re-open by 9:30 p.m.

During this time, the city says Highbury Avenue and Wharncliffe Road will be the key north/south routes for motorists.

Drivers are reminded to travel slowly and stay alert for pedestrians.

Those taking the LTC should know that all stops on Dundas west of Highbury and Queens between Wharncliffe and Wellington will be closed during the parade.

A full list of affected routes and detour can be found on LTC’s website.