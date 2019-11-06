London mayor praises Santa Claus Parade’s decision to hold future events after Remembrance Day

Send this page to someone via email

The 2019 edition of London’s Santa Claus Parade will be the last one held prior to Remembrance Day, and that’s welcome news for the city’s mayor.

The parade is traditionally held on the second Saturday in November, but many have criticized the timing, saying the event shouldn’t happen until after Nov. 11.

Organizers say it took a few years to sort out their plans, but this will be the last year the parade is held before Remembrance Day.

London Mayor Ed Holder is applauding the move.

“I think it’s only proper that the parade gets deferred until after Remembrance Day,” said Holder. “It’s a good result, and I’m pleased going forward that that’s the way it’s going to be.

“It’s about respect. We’ve had great co-operation with the Santa Claus Parade folks, who absolutely agree this is the right thing to do.”

Holder says that even though decorations start to go up and holiday sales begin in early November, holding a holiday-themed parade just days before Remembrance Day isn’t appropriate.

“A number of major stores already have their Christmas stuff in their shops, and you don’t hear so much about that, and yet the Santa Claus Parade, which is intended for kids and families, and it’s very visible, then you start to hear complaints about it,” he said.

I appreciate the cooperation and consideration shown on behalf of the organizers. As the article details, following this year's event, all future Santa Claus Parades in London will be held *after* Remembrance Day. https://t.co/0ibmK1PqUj — Ed Holder (@ldnontmayor) November 5, 2019

The theme for Saturday’s parade is A Cartoon Christmas.

The tentative date for the 2020 parade is Nov. 14, which still falls on the second Saturday of the month.

Those attending the parade are asked to bring non-perishable food items for the London Food Bank or teddy bears for the Salvation Army toy drive.

Residents who can’t make it out on Saturday can catch a livestream of the parade hosted by Global News’ Jess Brady and Andrew Graham.