Suspect kicks officer during arrest: St. Thomas police

Send this page to someone via email

St. Thomas police say they’ve charged a 53-year-old man after an officer was allegedly assaulted.

The investigation started after officers responded to an assisted living facility on Wellington Street around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

READ MORE: Officer stabbed in Old East Village incident: London police

On scene, police say they were taking an intoxicated male resident into custody for causing a disturbance when he allegedly kicked an officer.

READ MORE: Man charged after allegedly lunging at London police officer with knife

As a result of the investigation, St. Thomas police say a 53-year-old St. Thomas man has been charged with one count of assaulting police.

He was released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.

Story continues below advertisement