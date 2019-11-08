Menu

Crime

Suspect kicks officer during arrest: St. Thomas police

By Jess Brady 980 CFPL
Posted November 8, 2019 1:23 pm
A 53-year-old man allegedly kicked a police officer as they were trying to take him into custody.
A 53-year-old man allegedly kicked a police officer as they were trying to take him into custody. @STPSmedia / Twitter

St. Thomas police say they’ve charged a 53-year-old man after an officer was allegedly assaulted.

The investigation started after officers responded to an assisted living facility on Wellington Street around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

On scene, police say they were taking an intoxicated male resident into custody for causing a disturbance when he allegedly kicked an officer.

As a result of the investigation, St. Thomas police say a 53-year-old St. Thomas man has been charged with one count of assaulting police.

He was released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.

