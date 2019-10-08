Menu

Crime

Officer injured by “edged weapon” in Old East Village: London police

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted October 8, 2019 6:04 am
Updated October 8, 2019 6:13 am
The corner of Dundas Street and Lyle Street in the heart of London's Old East Village neighbourhood.
The corner of Dundas Street and Lyle Street in the heart of London's Old East Village neighbourhood. Andrew Graham / 980 CFPL

London police say a man has been arrested following an early morning ordeal that left one officer in hospital.

Police were called to the area of Dundas Street and Lyle Street around 1 a.m. Tuesday to help a fellow officer who had been injured by what police refer to as “an edged weapon”.

The officer suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.

Police told Global News Radio 980 CFPL that the officer has since been released from hospital and is recovering well.

A suspect, described as a man, has been arrested and was found with help of a K9 unit, police said.

There is no word on what charges he may face in connection with the case.

An investigation is ongoing and police say there is no threat to public safety.

Anyone with information related to the matter is asked to contact police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

