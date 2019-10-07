1 dead, 2 in critical condition after head-on Highbury Ave. South crash

Send this page to someone via email

London police confirm two people are in critical condition and one person has died in a crash on Highbury Avenue South near Scotland Drive.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just north of Scotland Drive at roughly 12:40 p.m. Monday.

Police say two vehicles collided head-on.

“Three adults were transported to Victoria Hospital for serious injuries where one female was later pronounced deceased,” said Const. Jessica Kalita.

“At this time we don’t believe weather’s an issue, however, it’s still being investigated,” Kalita added.

Police and EMS on scene of collision at Highbury and Scotland on the outskirts of London. Traffic is closed on Highbury from Scotland to Westminster. @AM980News pic.twitter.com/CIA5J9rVX0 — Sawyer Bogdan (@sleebogdan) October 7, 2019

Police confirm the three were the only occupants in the vehicles. The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.

Highbury Avenue South is closed between Westminster Drive and Scotland Drive.