1 dead, 2 in critical condition after head-on Highbury Ave. South crash

London police confirm two people are in critical condition and one person has died in a crash on Highbury Avenue South near Scotland Drive.
Emergency crews were called to the scene just north of Scotland Drive at roughly 12:40 p.m. Monday.
Police say two vehicles collided head-on.
“Three adults were transported to Victoria Hospital for serious injuries where one female was later pronounced deceased,” said Const. Jessica Kalita.
“At this time we don’t believe weather’s an issue, however, it’s still being investigated,” Kalita added.
Police confirm the three were the only occupants in the vehicles. The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.
Highbury Avenue South is closed between Westminster Drive and Scotland Drive.
