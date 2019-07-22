St. Thomas police seeking suspect following alleged assault

Police in St. Thomas are seeking a suspect following an alleged assault in a restaurant parking lot on Sunday.

Police say the victim in the alleged incident, a 42-year-old man, had arrived at a restaurant in the city for a pre-arranged meeting.

At around 8:30 p.m., police say a man approached the victim and, in an allegedly unprovoked incident, punched him several times. Police add that the victim’s phone was reportedly stolen.

Police are looking to identify a suspect described as a six-foot-tall man in his 40s with a muscular build.

The suspect was last seen wearing a white baseball cap, a blue tank top and shorts.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to investigators is asked to contact St. Thomas police at 519-631-1224.