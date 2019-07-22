Crime
July 22, 2019 7:55 am

St. Thomas police seeking suspect following alleged assault

By Reporter  980 CFPL

St. Thomas police are investigating an alleged assault that took place in a restaurant parking lot on Sunday evening.

@STPSmedia / Twitter
A A

Police in St. Thomas are seeking a suspect following an alleged assault in a restaurant parking lot on Sunday.

Police say the victim in the alleged incident, a 42-year-old man, had arrived at a restaurant in the city for a pre-arranged meeting.

At around 8:30 p.m., police say a man approached the victim and, in an allegedly unprovoked incident, punched him several times. Police add that the victim’s phone was reportedly stolen.

READ MORE: London police look to identify man seen looking into vehicles near Springbank Park

Police are looking to identify a suspect described as a six-foot-tall man in his 40s with a muscular build.

The suspect was last seen wearing a white baseball cap, a blue tank top and shorts.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to investigators is asked to contact St. Thomas police at 519-631-1224.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Assault
Assault suspect
Crime
st thomas assault
St. Thomas
St. Thomas crime
St. Thomas Police
St. Thomas Police Service

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.