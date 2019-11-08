Menu

Crime

Man charged in 2018 death of 19-year-old Halifax woman as result of drug overdose

By Aya Al-Hakim and Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted November 8, 2019 11:11 am
Updated November 8, 2019 3:02 pm
The woman required immediate medical assistance at a residence in the 0-110 block of the Bedford Highway in Halifax.
A 29-year-old man from Clark’s Harbour, N.S., is facing manslaughter and trafficking charges in connection with a 19-year-old woman’s drug overdose last year.

Jesse Arthur Simpson was arrested in Shelburne County on Thursday. He appeared in Halifax provincial court on Friday to face charges of manslaughter, criminal negligence causing death, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession for fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking.

Cameron Annette Clairmont, 19, was pronounced dead on Nov. 2, 2018 at an apartment building in the 0-110 block of the Bedford Highway in Halifax.

It was later determined that her death was the result of a drug overdose.

Police say after their investigation and consultation with Public Prosecution Services, it was determined there were grounds to lay charges.

Simpson was released on a $5,000 recognizance during his bail hearing on Friday. His conditions include residing in a home in Clam Point, N.S., as well as being prohibited from owning any weapons or consuming drugs.

He’s scheduled to return to court again in January 2020.

 

Halifax Regional PoliceFentanylDeathCocaineManslaughterCriminal NegligenceCameron Annette Clairmontdrug overdoneJesse Arthur Simpson
