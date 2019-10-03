Online fundraiser started for families of 3 Strathmore teens who overdosed on opioids

Send this page to someone via email

A fundraising page has been set up on Facebook to help the families of three Strathmore, Alta., teens who overdosed on opioids last month.

The goal of Fundraiser for Our Three Families is to help offset some of the financial costs that are adding up for the families.

“You’ve seen these kids growing up since kindergarten — you’ve cheered them on in hockey,” said family friend Misty Fry. Tweet This

“They’re great kids,” she added. “It’s really a thing of they made a poor choice one time and unfortunately, that’s all it takes.

“We thought in Strathmore, a small community, putting our kids in hockey, trying to give them no time to get into trouble — it doesn’t matter where you live. It’s everywhere.”

Fry hopes the fundraiser can raise awareness and help the families during this emotional time.

So far, $900 has been raised toward the $3,000 goal.