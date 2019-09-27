1 teen dead after Strathmore party overdoses: RCMP

A 16-year-old boy is dead after three youth reportedly overdosed at a party in Strathmore, Alta. last weekend.

On Sept. 22, Emergency Medical Services said it received three 911 calls shortly after 8 a.m. from three different locations.

“In all three instances they were found in similar medical distress — all requiring immediate intervention by paramedics outside a hospital environment and further aggressive care in hospital,” EMS spokesperson Stuart Brideaux told Global News on Sunday.

Paramedics arrived at a home to find a 16-year-old boy in medical distress. While crews worked on that boy, RCMP were called to help.

The teen was then airlifted by STARS to an area hospital in critical condition. Investigation determined the boy had taken prescription pills.

On Friday, police said the boy died while in hospital. The boy’s name will not be released.

While initially investigating the circumstances around the 16-year-old’s condition, police also learned that two other boys had been rushed to hospital in similar condition.

There were no updates to the conditions of the two boys, both 15 years old, in Friday’s update from the RCMP.

On Monday, police said it was likely the three had taken opioids at the party.

“All youths had attended the same house party the previous evening and are suspected of ingesting opioids in pill form,” RCMP said in a Monday news release.

Anyone with information that may help the ongoing investigation is asked to contact the RCMP at 403-934-3535 or to anonymously contact Crime Stoppers.

