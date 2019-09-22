Strathmore teens fighting for their lives from suspected overdose: EMS

Three Strathmore boys, aged 15 to 16, were rushed to hospital Sunday morning from suspected overdoses, Emergency Medical Services said.

EMS said it received three 911 calls starting shortly after 8 a.m. from three different locations within blocks of each other.

“All three calls came in just over the span of an hour in a relatively small area of the town,” said Stuart Brideaux, spokesperson for EMS.

“In all three instances they were found in similar medical distress — all requiring immediate intervention by paramedics outside a hospital environment and further aggressive care in hospital,” Brideaux added.

Two of the teens were flown by STARS air ambulance to Calgary, and one was transported by ground ambulance.

EMS said one boy is at Rockyview hospital while the other two are at the Alberta Children’s Hospital, but all three were in serious — potentially life-threatening — condition at the time.

EMS said it’s not certain what caused these incidents, but the RCMP is investigating.