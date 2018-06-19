Nearly 4,000 Canadians died of opioid overdoses in 2017, a new record

Nearly 4,000 Canadians died from opioid overdoses in 2017, according to new data released Tuesday by the federal government’s special advisory committee on opioid overdoses.

This is an increase of 34 per cent from the year before and in line with predictions from last winter.

Most of these deaths were accidental, and the vast majority involved fentanyl or fentanyl analogues — 72 per cent. Non-opioid drugs were also involved in about 71 per cent of accidental opioid overdose deaths, according to information from the Public Health Agency of Canada.

These are preliminary numbers and might change a little as some deaths are re-examined.

“I am deeply concerned by the opioid crisis in Canada,” said Dr. Theresa Tam, Chief Public Health Officer of Canada, in a statement.

“This is unlike any other public health crisis we have experienced in recent years.”

Canadians are also increasingly being hospitalized due to apparent overdoses, at a rate of 17 people a day, according to data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information.

Although Canadians are increasingly being harmed by opioids, they’re getting them less from doctors. The number of opioids dispensed decreased by 10 per cent between 2016 and 2017, and the number of prescriptions dropped as well.

“Illegal fentanyl continues to be a factor in many opioid-related deaths and its increased presence and toxicity in the drug supply is fuelling the opioid crisis,” reads a statement from the special advisory committee.

Opioid-related overdose is now the leading cause of death among 30-39 year olds, said Tam. “These data represent the loss of valuable life,” she said.

“They represent the loss of family members, loved ones, and friends, and highlight how this crisis is devastating for Canadians from all walks of life and communities across Canada.”

“We know that we need to reverse the trend of this crisis.”

Advertising restrictions

The federal government announced new measures Tuesday that it says will help address the ongoing opioid crisis.

The government intends to “severely restrict” the marketing of opioids and is seeking comment from interested parties on how to do this, including limiting the format, frequency and cost of opioid marketing and advertising. Health Canada plans to introduce proposed regulations in early 2019.

The government is also providing funding to a number of programs, including developing a standardized national surveillance system to monitor the content of illegal drugs and a training program for pharmacists in B.C. to increase their knowledge of drugs like naloxone to treat overdoses and treatments like methadone to help manage opioid addiction.

The opioid crisis is taking a particular toll in B.C., which has both the highest number of recorded deaths, 1,470, and the highest rate of deaths in Canada, over 20 per 100,000 people.