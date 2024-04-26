Saskatoon opens 3 new group homes for people with intellectual disabilities

Send this page to someone via email

Three new group homes for people with intellectual disabilities are opening in Saskatoon to house former residents of Kinsmen Manor.

Twelve residents from Kinsmen Manor have already transitioned to community-based living through Elmwood Residences, according to a release from the province.

Marie Holba moved into one of the new houses in Stonebridge on Tuesday.

“It’s really nice,” she said. “I can sit outside and do what I want.”

Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky said the transition from Kinsmen Manor to the new buildings moves from a more institutionalized model to one that is more community-based.

“We are working hard through the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation to have units available and to bring new ones online but also through the income-assistance side of things,” he said.

The government promised $7.6 million from the 2024-25 provincial budget to build 10 new group homes in the province and one assessment and stabilization home to support adults with intellectual disabilities.

The remaining eight residents from Kinsmen Manor will be moving into two Elmwood group homes that will be beginning construction as part of the budget announcement.

“The work is underway and is in this budget,” Makowsky said. “They are in the very preliminary stage so that is going to take some time. You need a lot, some planning and of course the construction.”

Rachel Steinke, executive director of Elmwood Residences said the new homes are much better than Kinsmen Manor.

“In 1969, Kinsmen Manor was a great alternative to Valley View Centre and it was the first alternative to an institutional setting.”

She said the new homes will provide even more of a person-centred care space for smaller groupings of people.