Economy

300 jobs coming to Lachine with new packing, shipping warehouse: Amazon Canada

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted November 8, 2019 1:24 pm
Employees work at the Amazon fulfillment centre in Brampton, Ont., on November 26, 2018. .
Employees work at the Amazon fulfillment centre in Brampton, Ont., on November 26, 2018. . Chris Young/ The Canadian Press

Amazon Canada announced plans Friday to set up shop in Montreal’s Lachine borough.

The company said it hopes to have a brand new fulfillment centre up and running in time for the 2020 holiday season.

The new facility will lead to the creation of 300 full-time jobs, according to Amazon Canada.

“The Greater Montreal area has a talented workforce, and we are committed to providing the area with great job opportunities that have comprehensive pay and benefits,” said vice-president Alexandre Gagnon.

The company says employees will be needed for picking, packing and shipping items to customers across Quebec, ranging from pet supplies to toys and small electronics.

By expanding in the province, Amazon hopes to “better serve its Quebec customers.”

Lachine Mayor Maja Vodanovic said she’s pleased with the announcement.

