Amazon to bring 600 jobs to Toronto with new fulfillment centre in Scarborough

Amazon has announced plans to open a new fulfillment centre in Scarborough that will bring more than 600 full-time jobs to Toronto.

In a news release sent out Monday, Amazon said it will be hiring full-time associates at the one-million-square-foot robotics facility to “pick, pack and ship small items to customers ranging from toys and baby products to small electronics.”

This will be Amazon’s 12th fulfillment centre in the country and seventh in Ontario. Currently, there are operations facilities in Brampton, Mississauga, Milton, Caledon and Ottawa.

READ MORE: Amazon expands tech hub in Toronto, creates 600 new jobs

Mayor John Tory expressed his excitement about the new jobs the centre will create for the city and its impact on Toronto’s growing tech scene.

“This new facility, in addition to Amazon’s growing Tech Hub in our city’s downtown, shows that Amazon is continuing to invest in Toronto and the incredible workforce we have here,” he said in a statement.

Premier Doug Ford also expressed his gratitude for Amazon’s continuing investment in Ontario.

“Business is booming in Ontario and today’s announcement by Amazon is further proof that our plan is working to make Ontario open for business and open for jobs,” Ford said in a statement.

READ MORE: Amazon embroiled in Ontario labour relations board complaint over couriers

Amazon said full-time employees will receive “competitive hourly wages” and “comprehensive benefits” that include medical, vision and dental coverage, an RRSP plan, stock awards and “performance-based bonuses starting on day one.”

The multinational tech company currently employs more than 10,000 people at fulfillment centres, corporate offices, development centres and other facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba and Quebec.

The company had previously promised in 2018 that it planned to create more than 6,000 new jobs across the country.

Amazon tells Global News that there’s currently no date or time frame on when the centre is expected to open, with many factors, such as weather, potentially impacting the timelines for the project.

The company said more information will be shared when it becomes available.

WATCH: John Tory calls 600 new positions at new Amazon office ‘coveted jobs’ (Dec. 18, 2018)