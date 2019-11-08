Weapons, bulletproof vest among items reported stolen from police car in northeast Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

A bulletproof vest and a loaded handgun magazine were among the items stolen from a Medicine Hat police cruiser parked in northeast Calgary on Wednesday.

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) said the theft happened at around 7:50 p.m. while the vehicle was in a parking lot in the 2800 block of Sunridge Way Northeast.

The cruiser was being used by an officer working for the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) as part of its internet child exploitation (ICE) unit, police say.

The bulletproof vest that was taken had “ALERT ICE unit” written on it.

Also stolen were a pair of handcuffs, a baton and pepper spray, according to police.

Anyone with information on the theft or the location of the stolen items is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.