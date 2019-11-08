Menu

Crime

Weapons, bulletproof vest among items reported stolen from police car in northeast Calgary

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted November 8, 2019 9:18 am
Updated November 8, 2019 9:21 am
The items were reportedly stolen from a member of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team.
The items were reportedly stolen from a member of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team. Global News

A bulletproof vest and a loaded handgun magazine were among the items stolen from a Medicine Hat police cruiser parked in northeast Calgary on Wednesday.

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) said the theft happened at around 7:50 p.m. while the vehicle was in a parking lot in the 2800 block of Sunridge Way Northeast.

READ MORE: Calgary family issues warning after being hit multiple times by porch pirates

The cruiser was being used by an officer working for the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) as part of its internet child exploitation (ICE) unit, police say.

The bulletproof vest that was taken had “ALERT ICE unit” written on it.

Also stolen were a pair of handcuffs, a baton and pepper spray, according to police.

READ MORE: Calgary musician hopes social media can help find stolen saxophones

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on the theft or the location of the stolen items is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

