Calgary musician hopes social media can help find stolen saxophones

A Calgary man is hoping social media might be able to reunite him with his prized possessions: two saxophones.

Tyler Bosch returned home last weekend after performing with his band at a fundraiser in Turner Valley.

Bosch parked his truck behind his house in the southeast community of New Brighton.

The next morning, he discovered his alto and tenor saxophones had been stolen.

“Honestly, my stomach – it sank pretty hard,” Bosch said. Tweet This

The 36-year-old had just bought the tenor sax earlier this year.

His brother, who’s also one of his band mates, had given him the alto sax as a gift 10 years ago.

“It’s the one that kind of got me back into it. I’ve spent a lot of time shining it up and turning the knobs… That one kind of hurt,” Bosch said.

The two saxophones are worth about $6,000.

Since the instruments were stolen, Bosch has scoured Kijiji and online ads, looking for them.

He’s not holding his breath but is hoping social media might spread the word and someone will spot the saxes.