Cement truck crash on Highway 1 adds to North Shore commute frustrations

A cement truck crash on Highway 1 close to the Second Narrows Bridge added to the chaos faced by commuters to and from the North Shore Thursday evening.

Vancouver police and fire crews responded to the crash on the eastbound McGill Street off-ramp to the highway just before 2 p.m.

Our @VanFireRescue @IAFF18 crews responded to an overturned cement truck this afternoon Eastbound on HWY 1 at Mcgill Thankfully there were only minor injuries#HeavyRescue 📸 @timoldfield604 pic.twitter.com/pMANEOSzkJ — Assistant Chief Young (@ACSheldonYoung) November 7, 2019

Vancouver Fire Assistant Chief Sheldon Young said there were only minor injuries.

Police initially closed the ramp to all traffic. DriveBC later clarified that the roadway was reduced to one lane.

REMINDER – #BCHwy1 EB Vehicle incident at McGill St on-ramp. Reduced to one lane. Expect heavy delays.

Info here: https://t.co/78z5GIYlIO#NorthVan #Vancouver — Drive BC (@DriveBC) November 7, 2019

The crash led to long traffic backups, which also impacted transit service.

The District of West Vancouver tweeted that heavy traffic on the North Shore had led to delays of 45 to 75 minutes on all Blue Bus routes.

Heavy traffic on the North Shore is causing #BlueBus delays. Please expect bus delays of 45–75 minutes on all routes. Thank you for your patience, #WestVan. pic.twitter.com/xZhqd4M2Qq — West Van District (@WestVanDistrict) November 8, 2019

Blue Bus is operated by a different company than Coast Mountain Bus Company, which is at the centre of a prolonged transit strike that entered its seventh day Thursday.

That strike saw 16 SeaBus cancellations Thursday, four of which impacted the afternoon commute with another eight planned for the evening.

No estimated time was given for when the cement truck crash would be cleared.

