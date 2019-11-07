Menu

Cement truck crash on Highway 1 adds to North Shore commute frustrations

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted November 7, 2019 8:22 pm
Vancouver fire crews respond to a cement truck crash on the McGill Street on-ramp to Highway 1 in Vancouver on Nov. 7, 2019.
Vancouver fire crews respond to a cement truck crash on the McGill Street on-ramp to Highway 1 in Vancouver on Nov. 7, 2019. Tim Oldfield/Vancouver Fire Rescue Service/Twitter

A cement truck crash on Highway 1 close to the Second Narrows Bridge added to the chaos faced by commuters to and from the North Shore Thursday evening.

Vancouver police and fire crews responded to the crash on the eastbound McGill Street off-ramp to the highway just before 2 p.m.

Vancouver Fire Assistant Chief Sheldon Young said there were only minor injuries.

Police initially closed the ramp to all traffic. DriveBC later clarified that the roadway was reduced to one lane.

The crash led to long traffic backups, which also impacted transit service.

The District of West Vancouver tweeted that heavy traffic on the North Shore had led to delays of 45 to 75 minutes on all Blue Bus routes.

Blue Bus is operated by a different company than Coast Mountain Bus Company, which is at the centre of a prolonged transit strike that entered its seventh day Thursday.

That strike saw 16 SeaBus cancellations Thursday, four of which impacted the afternoon commute with another eight planned for the evening.

READ MORE: Metro Vancouver transit strike: Here’s how your commute may be affected

No estimated time was given for when the cement truck crash would be cleared.

Feasibility check ordered for new North Shore transit link
Feasibility check ordered for new North Shore transit link
