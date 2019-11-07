Menu

A woman almost fatally choked during a Gastown murder mystery party. People thought it was an act

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted November 7, 2019 10:01 pm
Eli Brennan with Joanne Lomas.
Eli Brennan with Joanne Lomas. Jordan Armstrong/Twitter

A Port Coquitlam woman had an emotional reunion with the restaurant owner who saved her life on Halloween night.

Joanne Lomas was attending a murder mystery dinner at the Water Street Cafe when she began choking on her food.

Lomas’ friend realized there was an emergency and tried to clear the blockage, but was unsuccessful.

Water Street Cafe owner Eli Brennan then sprang into action.

“Not everybody was taking it seriously when I came into the room,” Brennan said. “They thought it was part of the act.”

Brennan said he performed the Heimlich maneuver and Lomas passed out.

“People were thinking we were both part of the show, taking pictures of us, probably Facebooking their friends,” Lomas said.

Brennan then told patrons the choking was “not part of the murder mystery. We need 911.”

Once she woke up, Lomas was fine, and quickly asked Brennan, “Where’s my wine?”

Brennan says the incident serves as a reminder that those who work in the service industry should get first-aid training.

As for Lomas, she’s thankful to have suffered no ill effects.

On Thursday, she met with Brennan for the first time since the incident, much of which she doesn’t remember.

She said she is deeply thankful to Brennan for coming to her aid during a very eventful Halloween night.

“I should have been a paid extra in your murder mystery,” she joked.

