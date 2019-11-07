Ontario government to review Peel District School Board amid allegations of racism

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – The provincial government is launching a review of a public school board west of Toronto amid allegations of racism.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says students, their families and community members have raised concerns about the Peel District School Board.

He says the board is facing allegations of anti-Black racism and of not following proper governance, leadership and human resources practices.

The minister says members of the school board, including the director of education, also share those concerns.

The board says it requested the government intervention and thanked the Ministry of Education for the support.

Lecce says the third-party review will come up with recommendations on how the school board can promote equity, increase accountability and transparency.

