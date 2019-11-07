Menu

Education

Ontario government to review Peel District School Board amid allegations of racism

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 7, 2019 4:10 pm
Education Minister Stephen Lecce speaking to the media Tuesday morning.
Education Minister Stephen Lecce speaking to the media Tuesday morning. Global News / File

TORONTO – The provincial government is launching a review of a public school board west of Toronto amid allegations of racism.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says students, their families and community members have raised concerns about the Peel District School Board.

READ MORE: CUPE education workers, Ontario government reach tentative deal to avoid strike

He says the board is facing allegations of anti-Black racism and of not following proper governance, leadership and human resources practices.

The minister says members of the school board, including the director of education, also share those concerns.

READ MORE: Peel school board issues surplus notices to about 400 teachers after government class size changes

The board says it requested the government intervention and thanked the Ministry of Education for the support.

Lecce says the third-party review will come up with recommendations on how the school board can promote equity, increase accountability and transparency.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
