Cambridge man charged in fatal collision on Townline Road: police

A 38-year-old Cambridge man was arrested after being involved in a two-vehicle collision which killed a 67-year-old man from Puslinch on Wednesday night, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say that at around 7 p.m. they were called to Saginaw Parkway near Stonecarin Drive in Cambridge for a hit-and-run collision.

Witnesses told police that a dark-coloured SUV was eastbound on Saginaw Parkway when the driver lost control and rammed a parked car.

Twenty minutes later, police say they were called to Townline Road near Saginaw Parkway for a two-vehicle collision involving a Hyundai SUV and Mazda sedan.

The Puslinch man was behind the wheel of the sedan and police say he was transported to Cambridge Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the SUV was also transported to hospital with minor injuries.

After investigating, police say the driver of the SUV was allegedly responsible for both incidents.

They say the Cambridge man is facing several charges including impaired driving causing death, dangerous driving causing death and failing to remain.