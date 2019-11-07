School’s out: UNBC Faculty Association walks off the job

Students at the University of Northern British Columbia may find themselves with an extra-long weekend, as faculty members walked off the job Thursday morning.
The UNBC Faculty Association issued a 72-hour strike notice on Monday, and teachers began picketing at 7:30 a.m. Thursday.
The university said talks between the university and the faculty association went well into Thursday morning, but bargaining teams were unable to reach a deal.
UNBC said its Prince George and Terrace campuses will remain open but that classes have been cancelled.
READ MORE: Striking Saanich school support workers, employer back at the bargaining table
Non-academic services such as the library, dining hall and sports centre remain open.
The school says it has tendered an offer to the faculty association that includes an average 15 per cent salary increase over three years for tenured and tenure-track faculty.
The school says it remains committed to a negotiated settlement.
The UNBC Faculty Association represents about 180 employees, and the disruptions could affect as many as 3,500 students.
COMMENTS