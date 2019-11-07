School’s out: UNBC Faculty Association walks off the job

Send this page to someone via email

Students at the University of Northern British Columbia may find themselves with an extra-long weekend, as faculty members walked off the job Thursday morning.

The UNBC Faculty Association issued a 72-hour strike notice on Monday, and teachers began picketing at 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

The university said talks between the university and the faculty association went well into Thursday morning, but bargaining teams were unable to reach a deal.

4:27 More SeaBus sailings cancelled due to transit strike More SeaBus sailings cancelled due to transit strike

UNBC said its Prince George and Terrace campuses will remain open but that classes have been cancelled.

READ MORE: Striking Saanich school support workers, employer back at the bargaining table

Non-academic services such as the library, dining hall and sports centre remain open.

Story continues below advertisement

1:50 Saanich schools support workers contract talks break off Saanich schools support workers contract talks break off

Dear FA members, radio silence means that we are officially on strike. Very disappointing news indeed but we are #UNBCFAStrong. See you on the lines and let’s make sure to cheer extra loudly when our hard working bargaining team, students, staff, and others joins us out there. — UNBC-FA (@UNBCFA) November 7, 2019

The school says it has tendered an offer to the faculty association that includes an average 15 per cent salary increase over three years for tenured and tenure-track faculty.

The school says it remains committed to a negotiated settlement.

The UNBC Faculty Association represents about 180 employees, and the disruptions could affect as many as 3,500 students.