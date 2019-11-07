Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Education

School’s out: UNBC Faculty Association walks off the job

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 7, 2019 11:13 am
Faculty at the University of Northern British Columbia walked off the job on Thursday. .
Faculty at the University of Northern British Columbia walked off the job on Thursday. . Global News

Students at the University of Northern British Columbia may find themselves with an extra-long weekend, as faculty members walked off the job Thursday morning.

The UNBC Faculty Association issued a 72-hour strike notice on Monday, and teachers began picketing at 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

READ MORE: University of Northern B.C. faculty issue 72-hour strike notice

The university said talks between the university and the faculty association went well into Thursday morning, but bargaining teams were unable to reach a deal.

More SeaBus sailings cancelled due to transit strike
More SeaBus sailings cancelled due to transit strike

UNBC said its Prince George and Terrace campuses will remain open but that classes have been cancelled.

READ MORE: Striking Saanich school support workers, employer back at the bargaining table

Non-academic services such as the library, dining hall and sports centre remain open.

Story continues below advertisement
Saanich schools support workers contract talks break off
Saanich schools support workers contract talks break off

The school says it has tendered an offer to the faculty association that includes an average 15 per cent salary increase over three years for tenured and tenure-track faculty.

READ MORE: Metro Vancouver bus, SeaBus job action has begun. Here’s what you need to know

The school says it remains committed to a negotiated settlement.

The UNBC Faculty Association represents about 180 employees, and the disruptions could affect as many as 3,500 students.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Labourlabour disputeFaculty StrikeUNBCUniversity strikeunbc facultyUniversity of Northern British Columbiapost secondary strikeUNBC Faculty AssociationUNBC strikeUniversity of Northern British Columbia Faculty Association
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.