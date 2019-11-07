Metro Vancouver transit strike Day 7: Another 16 SeaBus sailings cancelled

Send this page to someone via email

The Metro Vancouver transit strike continues on Thursday with 16 SeaBus cancellations and no end in sight to the bitter labour dispute.

Four of the sailing cancellations will affect the morning commute, four will affect the afternoon commute and eight will take place in the evening.

There has yet to be any bus service disruption due to the job action, and SkyTrain service is unaffected.

The SeaBus disruption is due to an overtime ban by the transit workers’ union.

The following SeaBus sailings have been cancelled on Thursday:

Lonsdale Quay

7:20 a.m.

9:00 a.m.

4:10 p.m.

6:47 p.m.

7:17 p.m.

7:47 p.m.

8:17 p.m.

8:47 p.m.

Waterfront station

7:35 a.m.

9:15 a.m.

4:25 p.m.

7:10 p.m.

7:31 p.m.

8:01 p.m.

8:31 p.m.

9:01 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the Coast Mountain Bus Company (CMBC), every SeaBus must have an engineer aboard, and the company doesn’t have enough staff to operate the ferries without workers on overtime filling some of those shifts.

TransLink is urging commuters to subscribe to its notification system for service updates. Global News is also tracking daily disruptions.

Unifor locals 2200 and 111 represent about 5,000 bus drivers, SeaBus operators and maintenance workers who have been without a contract since the end of March.

Workers want pay and benefit increases, along with improvements in working conditions, which they say have deteriorated amid surging ridership.

The CMBC says the union’s ask would amount to half a billion dollars over 10 years — money which it says should be spent on service increases.

2:16 Metro Vancouver transit strike causes riders to alter routines and plans Metro Vancouver transit strike causes riders to alter routines and plans

The union spent Wednesday handing out buttons and leaflets at Vancouver’s Waterfront station in a bid to drum up public support.

“We think public opinion is going to be key to this issue. We’ve heard overwhelming support from the passengers, we just wanted to make sure they had an opportunity to speak out,” said Unifor western regional director Gavin McGarrigle.

READ MORE: Bus company head says pay cut would not help end Metro Vancouver transit strike

Story continues below advertisement

“Ultimately, if the company doesn’t listen to the passengers and this escalates, we know where the blame should be laid: squarely at the feet of the overpaid company executives.”

No talks are currently scheduled between the two sides.

2:08 TransLink memo highlights how far apart sides are in transit strike TransLink memo highlights how far apart sides are in transit strike

CMBC president Michael McDaniel said it is the union that is refusing to budge.

“The union walked away last week. We asked them three different times throughout bargaining to participate in third-party mediation with us through the Labour Relations Board,” he said.

READ MORE: New pay ranges could see TransLink boss pull in more than half a million dollars a year

“Unfortunately, they declined all three of these times. We just simply want to get back to the table. We just want to get back to the table — we need to finish bargaining; we’re not done.”

Earlier this week, B.C. Premier John Horgan said the province would not intervene in the dispute. TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond has urged both sides to get back to bargaining.