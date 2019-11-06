Recount underway in B.C. riding decided by just 153 votes

Send this page to someone via email

A judicial recount is underway Wednesday in the hotly-contested B.C. riding of Port Moody-Coquitlam.

NDP candidate and three-term city councillor Bonita Zarillo requested the recount after Elections Canada certified the Oct. 21 results last week.

Conservative candidate Nelly Shin edged Zarillo out by just 333 votes on election night, but when the results were certified, that lead was cut down to 153.

There were also more than 500 spoiled ballots counted in the riding, according to Elections Canada.

Wednesday’s recount is being conducted by a B.C. Supreme Court judge in Pitt Meadows.

Elections Canada says it will publish the results online when the count is complete.