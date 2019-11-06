Menu

Decision Canada 2019

Politics

Recount underway in B.C. riding decided by just 153 votes

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 6, 2019 4:53 pm
NDP granted recount in Port Moody-Coquitlam
WATCH: With a vote gap less than 200, a judicial recount is granted for the tri-city riding of Port Moody-Coquitlam. Sarah MacDonald reports.

A judicial recount is underway Wednesday in the hotly-contested B.C. riding of Port Moody-Coquitlam.

NDP candidate and three-term city councillor Bonita Zarillo requested the recount after Elections Canada certified the Oct. 21 results last week.

READ MORE: Judicial recount approved for Port Moody–Coquitlam riding

Conservative candidate Nelly Shin edged Zarillo out by just 333 votes on election night, but when the results were certified, that lead was cut down to 153.

There were also more than 500 spoiled ballots counted in the riding, according to Elections Canada.

READ MORE: Liberals bend but don’t break in Metro Vancouver, party holds on to 11 of 16 seats

Wednesday’s recount is being conducted by a B.C. Supreme Court judge in Pitt Meadows.

Story continues below advertisement

Elections Canada says it will publish the results online when the count is complete.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
