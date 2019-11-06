Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Cannabis

Ontario to allow cannabis retailers to sell products online, over the phone for in-store pick-up

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 6, 2019 4:15 pm
Cannabis is shown in a display jar on the first morning of opening for a Toronto retail store licensed to sell Cannabis in Ontario, on Monday, April 1, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young.
Cannabis is shown in a display jar on the first morning of opening for a Toronto retail store licensed to sell Cannabis in Ontario, on Monday, April 1, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

TORONTO – Ontario says it will allow cannabis retailers to sell products online or over the phone for in-store pick-up.

The government announced the proposed changes in its fall economic statement today, saying they will decrease waits for access to legal cannabis.

The Progressive Conservatives say the change is part of a promise to lift the cap on the number of cannabis stores and combat the black market.

READ MORE: 12 applicants disqualified for not submitting documents in Ontario cannabis store lottery

Rules will also change to allow licensed producers to have retail stores on each of their production sites to further increase access.

The number of legal pot outlets in Ontario is increasing from 25 to 75 this fall.

The government says it will amend legislation to make the changes but has given no immediate timeline when they will take effect.

Story continues below advertisement
Cannabis store approval process temporarily delayed: AGCO
Cannabis store approval process temporarily delayed: AGCO
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Ontario Progressive ConservativesOntario Cannabis StoreOntario. NewsOntario CannabisOntario cannabis storescannabis in OntarioOntario cannabis market
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.