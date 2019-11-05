Manitoba rolling out safety campaign in advance of edible pot

Send this page to someone via email

With edible cannabis products set to hit store shelves in December, Manitoba’s Liquor, Gaming & Cannabis Authority (LGCA) is launching a campaign to encourage users to know their limits.

The campaign is focused on health and safety risks, especially when it comes to the delayed onset of the effects of edibles.

“We know Manitobans are concerned about the new food or beverage products,” said LGCA CEO Kristianne Dechant.

“For example, cannabis edibles that look similar in appearance may contain very different amounts of THC.

“Unlike smoking or vaping cannabis, edibles can take up to two hours for people to feel the intoxicating effects, which may lead to over-consumption due to this ‘lag’ effect.” Tweet This

The Know Your Limits campaign – similar to campaigns released prior to and shortly after pot legalization – will run in English and French across Manitoba and get the word out via social media, billboards, posters, transit ads, and point-of-sale materials at Manitoba pot shops.

Story continues below advertisement

“The LCGA’s messages are designed to help Manitobans look for, understand and takes steps to manage risks that come with using cannabis in any form,” said Dechant.

3:49 Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority of Manitoba Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority of Manitoba