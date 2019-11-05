Menu

Cannabis

Manitoba rolling out safety campaign in advance of edible pot

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 5, 2019 3:27 pm
The LGCA's Kristianne Dechant.
The LGCA's Kristianne Dechant. Amber McGuckin / Global News

With edible cannabis products set to hit store shelves in December, Manitoba’s Liquor, Gaming & Cannabis Authority (LGCA) is launching a campaign to encourage users to know their limits.

The campaign is focused on health and safety risks, especially when it comes to the delayed onset of the effects of edibles.

“We know Manitobans are concerned about the new food or beverage products,” said LGCA CEO Kristianne Dechant.

“For example, cannabis edibles that look similar in appearance may contain very different amounts of THC.

“Unlike smoking or vaping cannabis, edibles can take up to two hours for people to feel the intoxicating effects, which may lead to over-consumption due to this ‘lag’ effect.”

The Know Your Limits campaign – similar to campaigns released prior to and shortly after pot legalization – will run in English and French across Manitoba and get the word out via social media, billboards, posters, transit ads, and point-of-sale materials at Manitoba pot shops.

“The LCGA’s messages are designed to help Manitobans look for, understand and takes steps to manage risks that come with using cannabis in any form,” said Dechant.

Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority of Manitoba
Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority of Manitoba
