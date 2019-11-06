Edmonton police looking for man after furniture and electronics stolen from damaged Airbnb property

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service is looking for a man after property was stolen from and damage was caused to an Airbnb rental property at 147 Avenue and 125 Street.

Martin Irwin, 30, allegedly rented the property under the alias of “Curtis Holladay,” from Aug. 29 until Sept. 16.

After Irwin checked out of the rental, police said “much of the” furniture and electronics had been removed, and there was also significant damage to the interior.

“Everything from bed linens, cutlery, electronics and furniture were taken from this rental property,” Const. Michael David said in a news release. Tweet This

The damage and theft to the property is estimated to be over $50,000, police say.

Police described Irwin as 5’11”, about 290 pounds and has brown eyes and short black hair with little or no facial hair.

Story continues below advertisement

Police believe it’s possible he could be using other aliases and that they want Edmonton property owners on Airbnb to be aware of the incident.

READ MORE: Southeast Edmonton shooting involving Airbnb rental sends two men to hospital

Irwin is wanted on warrants for identify fraud and fraud under $5,000.

Airbnb has what the company calls a Host Guarantee policy, which it says protects damage to a host’s property, including possessions within it, up to $1 million USD.

The company’s CEO and co-founder Brian Chesky also announced new safety measures in a letter on Wednesday morning, where he said the company would be adding a “High-Risk-Human Review” screening program for guests, beginning on Dec. 15.

Global News has reached out to Airbnb for comment on the specific incident.

Anyone with information on Irwin should call police at 780-423-4567, or should reach out to Crime Stoppers.

1:23 Edmonton resident cries foul with Airbnb rental Edmonton resident cries foul with Airbnb rental