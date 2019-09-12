Vancouver Airbnb hosts raked in $62M this summer, company says

Short-term rental platform Airbnb says hosts in the city of Vancouver earned $62 million this summer.

The company said about 224,000 guests stayed in Airbnb listings in Vancouver between May 24 and Sept. 2 this year, with the typical booking being worth $169.

The average length of stay was three nights, with the most visitors coming from the U.S., Canada, the UK, Germany and Australia.

Nearly half of the guests were aged 25 to 39 years old, while about 20 per cent were over 50.

The data comes a week after the city released numbers of its own regarding enforcement of its short-term rental rules.

Under the city’s bylaw, short-term rental hosts can only rent out their principal residence or single rooms, and must display a valid permit number on their listing.

According to the city, as of the end of August there were 5,866 active listings in Vancouver.

The city said since its rules came into effect in 2018, about 73 per cent of hosts have complied and obtained a licence, a figure it claims is among the highest rates of compliance in North America.

It said about one-quarter of the licences have been audited or flagged for audit — a process it said had resulted in a tenfold increase in licence suspensions.

The city added that so far, 116 rogue listings have been referred to the city prosecutor’s office for legal action.