Tourism Vancouver partners with Airbnb to promote the city

Tourism Vancouver is signing a deal with Airbnb to promote the city.

The deal — the first of its kind — will see Airbnb actively promote the city through its app, social media channels and print magazine.

The company will also share its guest data with Tourism Vancouver.

Last year, more than 400,000 visitors to the city stayed at an Airbnb.

“We always like to do new things that push the destination forward,” said Ty Speer of Tourism Vancouver.

“Airbnb is a dynamic organization and a great partner for us to be working with, so we think we’ll do some fun, interesting things that will be valuable to our visitors.”

The city implemented new regulations around short-term rentals like Airbnb in April.

In September, the city said released numbers showing that short-term rental listings had been cut nearly in half.

The regulations came following criticism that short-term rentals may be a factor in the city’s housing crunch.