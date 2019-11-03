Southeast Edmonton shooting sends two men to hospital

Police are investigating after a shooting in the Bonnie Doon neighbourhood sent two men to hospital early Sunday morning.
Officers were called to the area of 88 Avenue and 91 Street around 3:20 a.m. on Nov. 3.
Police say two men were taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.
Early Sunday, police tape surrounded a black sedan that was blocking part of 93 Street. Police were also seen walking in and out of a house near the vehicle.
While the investigation is ongoing, police say there is no concern for public safety.
