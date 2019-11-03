Menu

Crime

Southeast Edmonton shooting sends two men to hospital

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted November 3, 2019 11:56 am
Police responded to a shooting in the area of 88 Avenue and 91 Street on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. .
Police responded to a shooting in the area of 88 Avenue and 91 Street on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. . Les Knight / Global News

Police are investigating after a shooting in the Bonnie Doon neighbourhood sent two men to hospital early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the area of 88 Avenue and 91 Street around 3:20 a.m. on Nov. 3.

Police say two men were taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Early Sunday, police tape surrounded a black sedan that was blocking part of 93 Street. Police were also seen walking in and out of a house near the vehicle.

Police were seen speaking to people on Sunday, Nov. 3, in homes near where the shooting happened.
Police were seen speaking to people on Sunday, Nov. 3, in homes near where the shooting happened.

While the investigation is ongoing, police say there is no concern for public safety.

Two men remain in hospital after an early-morning shooting on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
Two men remain in hospital after an early-morning shooting on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
Sherwood Park woman dies after police involved shooting
Sherwood Park woman dies after police involved shooting
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.