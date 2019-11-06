Menu

Crime

Poppy donation box among items stolen from Peterborough business: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 6, 2019 11:59 am
Poppy donation box
Peterborough police say a poppy donation box was reportedly stolen from a local business over the weekend. Global News

A poppy donation box was among the items reported stolen following a weekend break-in at a Peterborough business, according to police.

The Peterborough Police Service alleges an unknown person broke into a Lansdowne Street West business sometime between 9:30 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Legion's poppy campaign underway in Peterborough
Legion’s poppy campaign underway in Peterborough

The suspect allegedly stole a poppy donation box and an animal welfare donation box, both containing an unknown amount of cash, police say.

An article of clothing was also reportedly stolen.

READ MORE: Quebec legion says finding poppy campaign volunteers an annual struggle

Police did not release the name of the business.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-876-1122 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.

No Stone Left Alone initiative teaches children about Remembrance Day
No Stone Left Alone initiative teaches children about Remembrance Day
