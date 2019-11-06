Poppy donation box among items stolen from Peterborough business: police

Send this page to someone via email

A poppy donation box was among the items reported stolen following a weekend break-in at a Peterborough business, according to police.

The Peterborough Police Service alleges an unknown person broke into a Lansdowne Street West business sometime between 9:30 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. on Sunday.

The suspect allegedly stole a poppy donation box and an animal welfare donation box, both containing an unknown amount of cash, police say.

An article of clothing was also reportedly stolen.

Police did not release the name of the business.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-876-1122 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.

